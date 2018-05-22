Photo highlights: Grand Canyon middle school students recognized

Photo Gallery
Grand Canyon Middle School Students Recognized
Grand Canyon middle school students were recognized for personal, academic and athletic achievements at an assembly May 16.
Photos: Erin Ford/WGCN
More like this story
- Photo highlights: Band students perform final concerts of the year May 16
- Photo highlights: Grand Canyon high school students receive awards, scholarships
- Photo highlights: Scientific minds think alike for STEAM night at GCS
- Photo highlights: Grand Canyon students take to the field for Turkey Trot
- Employers inform, hire Grand Canyon students at annual job fair
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.