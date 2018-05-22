Stage 1 fire restrictions implemented on North Kaibab

FREDONIA, Ariz. — The Kaibab National Forest will implement campfire and smoking restrictions, also known as Stage I fire restrictions, on the North Kaibab Ranger District beginning at 8 a.m. May 25. As a reminder, Stage II fire restrictions are already in effect across the entire Williams and Tusayan Ranger Districts and will continue until significant precipitation is received.

Under the restrictions to be implemented Friday across the North Kaibab Ranger District, fires, campfires, charcoal, coal and wood stoves are prohibited, except within the specific developed recreation sites listed here:

Big Springs Rental Cabins

Jacob Lake Campground

Jacob Lake Group Campground & Picnic Site

DeMotte Campground

Stage I restrictions also limit smoking to within enclosed vehicles or buildings or in the listed developed recreation sites.

Using a device that is solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off is allowed in areas that are barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within 3 feet of the device. Fireworks are always prohibited on all National Forest lands.

The Forest Service uses fire restrictions to help prevent unwanted, human-caused fires and to limit the exposure of visitors during periods of potentially dangerous fire conditions. Implementation of fire restrictions normally occurs based on a combination of factors that are carefully measured.

Criteria used to determine when to implement restrictions include things such as current and predicted weather, fuel moisture, a variety of science-based indices, fire activity levels and available firefighting resources. Additional restrictions may be applied any time that conditions warrant. Fire restrictions typically remain in effect until the area covered by the restrictions receives significant precipitation, at which time they will be rescinded.

Forest officials would also like to remind visitors that having a campfire on the National Forest while under fire restrictions is a violation that carries a mandatory appearance in federal court. Violations are punishable by a fine of not more than $5,000, imprisonment of not more than six months, or both.

Information provided by Kaibab National Forest.