Things are looking up: Phantoms Class of 2018 graduates

Cale Wisher: Valedictorian

Places you’ve lived: Grand Canyon, born and raised.

Future plans: I will be attending Middlebury College in Vermont starting in Feb. 2019, where it is my hope to study astrophysics or mathematics.

I will always remember: those nights when my family or friends and I laid out under the beautiful stars at night, watching the universe pass by.

Favorite teacher: not any specific one, per se, but anyone who has been there for me will always be remembered.

Thanks to: my family, my class and everyone in my life who has made me laugh and has made the world more enjoyable

Extracurricular activities: glider pilot — Prescott Soaring Society, SOAR/wildlife intern for the Grand Canyon National Park wildlife program, anything that involves the outdoors — hiking, biking, climbing, scuba diving, etc., cross country, track and field

Awards and scholarships: Middlebury College Scholarship ($53,000/year), University of Arizona Wildcat Excellence Award ($12,000), Arizona State University Presidential Scholarship, Thurston Memorial Scholarship ($1,000), Grand Canyon Booster Club Scholarship ($1,000), Grand Canyon Recreation Center Board of Directors Scholarship ($1,000), Horace M. Albright Training Center Scholarship ($750), Grand Canyon Rotary on the Rim Scholarship ($1,000), Grand Canyon Lions Club Scholarship ($1,500), Scholastic Achievement Award, Grand Canyon Einstein Award, Composer of the Year, Band Honor Roll, Challenged AP Statistics, Band Director’s Award, National Honor Society, Grand Canyon School Scholar

Savannah Perkins: Salutatorian

Places you’ve lived: Fresno, California; La Verkin, Utah; Grand Canyon, Arizona

Future plans: (To) attend Brigham Young University — Hawaii and major in vocal music performance. After a semester, (I plan to) go on a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints for a year and a half, then return to school to finish a bachelor’s degree and later, a master’s degree.

I will always remember: when Monica Dimas, Mariela Montano, Meaghan Donehoo and I broke the school 4x400m relay record for the first time and competed at the state track meet together in 2016.

Favorite teacher: Mrs. Ferrin (7th grade orchestra instructor)

Thanks to: my friends, who always encouraged me to keep going through hard times, to my family who unconditionally loves me and to all the generous organizations that awarded me scholarships to start my future and the fulfillment of my dreams.

Extracurricular activities: soccer (1 year), volleyball (3 years), track and field (4 years), Student Council Vice President

Awards and scholarships: NAU Lumberjack Scholar Award ($10,000), Bruce Aiken Memorial Scholarship ($1,500), Xanterra Scholarship ($1,000), Papillon Helicopters Scholarship ($1,000), Grand Canyon Recreation Center Board of Directors Scholarship ($1,000), American Legion John Ivens Post 42 Scholarship ($4,000), Grand Canyon Booster Club Scholarship ($1,000), American Legion Distinguished Scholar Award, High Honor Roll, Grand Canyon School Scholar, Composer of the Year, National Honor Society, Challenged AP Statistics, ENG 101 Best Growth Mindset, Scholastic Achievement Award, Female Athlete of the Year 2016

Monica Dimas-Gonzales

Places you’ve lived: I was born and raised here at Grand Canyon.

Future plans: I plan to attend Coconino Community College and then transfer to Arizona State University to major in Business Marketing.

I will always remember: all the good, bad, stressful and joyful moments school and sports brought to me. Most importantly, all the bonds I’ve created along the way that will last for a lifetime.

Favorite teacher: My favorite teacher is Mr. Houston. He has prepared us and made class enjoyable.

Thanks to: My family for always supporting me and helping when I needed them. Also, my friends for making this journey more enjoyable.

Extracurricular activities: soccer (4 years), basketball (4 years), track and field (2 years), class President (2 years), Student Council member (4 years)

Awards and scholarships: NAU Presidential Scholarship ($7,000), Grand Canyon Recreation Center Board of Directors Scholarship ($1,000), Delaware North Scholarship ($1,000), Thurston Memorial Scholarship ($1,000), Grand Canyon Rotary on the Rim Scholarship ($1,000), Tusayan Sanitary District Scholarship ($1000), Grand Canyon Booster Club Scholarship ($1,000), High Honor Roll, Most Reliable Attendance Aide, National Honor Society, Challenged AP Statistics, Challenged College Pre-calculus

Xavier Barker

Places you’ve lived: Grand Canyon, Arizona

Future plans: (to go) wherever the wind takes me.

I will always remember: My family, who helped me get here and did not give up on me. Thank you and I love you.

Favorite teacher: David Sheppard

Awards and scholarships: Honor Roll, Culinary Arts completer, Most likely to be a Senator

Herman Yellowhair, Jr.

Places you’ve lived: Grand Canyon, Arizona

Future plans: work for Grand Canyon National Park.

I will always remember: my class — we have been together for a long time.

Favorite teacher: Mrs. Newton

Extracurricular activities: soccer (3 years), basketball (4 years), track and field (4 years)

Awards and scholarships: Sportsmanship Award, Culinary Arts completer, Grand Canyon School Honor Roll, ENG IV Read Theory Rockstar

Edwin Sumerall

Places you’ve lived: Woodlands Ranch, Arizona

Future plans: move to California and start my new life.

I will always remember: the people who care about me.

Thanks to: thinking out of the boxes.

Awards and scholarships: Honor Roll

Emma Perkins

Places you’ve lived: Fresno, California; La Verkin, Utah; Grand Canyon, Arizona

Future plans: (To receive) a bachelor of arts in English with an emphasis in creative writing and poetry from Northern Arizona University.

I will always remember: Deciding to graduate early. I felt so accomplished and a little crazy.

Favorite teacher: I don’t have one.

Thanks to: My family and friends who supported me through my three years of high school.

Extracurricular activities: Student Council (3 years), Grand Canyon Interact Club, volleyball (2 years), track and field (3 years)

Awards and scholarships: NAU Presidential Scholarship ($7,000), Grand Canyon Rotary on the Rim Scholarship ($1,000), Xanterra Scholarship ($1,000), Grand Canyon Recreation Center Board of Directors Scholarship ($1,000), American Legion John Ivens Post 42 Scholarship ($4,000), Grand Canyon Booster Club Scholarship ($1,000), High Honor Roll, Grand Canyon School Scholar, Composer of the Year, National Honor Society, Challenged College Pre-calculus.

Melisha Jeter-Nanacasia

Places you’ve lived: Grand Canyon, Arizona

Future plans: I plan to go to Yavapai Community College then transfer to Grand Canyon University to major in physical therapy and sports medicine.

I will always remember: the sports throughout the years and the friendships I made with other people at other schools. The memories I have with my friends throughout the years and getting to go to Australia for track and field to compete in the High School Olympics.

Favorite teacher: Mrs. Newton, for always helping me with work that I don’t get.

Thanks to: my parents for always pushing me to never give up in school and the great things I’ve accomplished. A special thanks to my friends for a great senior year.

Extracurricular activities: basketball (4 years), soccer (3 years), volleyball (1 year), track and field (4 years), class treasurer (1 year), Native American dancing for Heritage Day (4 years), Student Council (1 year)

Awards and scholarships: Grand Canyon Recreation Center Board of Directors Scholarship ($1,000), Native American Education Committee Scholarship ($1,000) Honor Roll, Culinary Arts completer, ENG IV Read Theory Rockstar, Most Reliable Attendance Aide

Travis Moreno

Places you’ve lived: Grand Canyon, Arizona

Future plans: to go to Mesa Community College for an associate degree, then transfer to Northern Arizona Univrsity and attend the College of Social and Behavioral Sciences.

I will always remember: how special and memorable it was to grow up in one of the seven natural wonders of the world.

Favorite teacher: Mrs. Ogg (former Kindergarten teacher)

Thanks to: my mother, father and friends.

Extracurricular activities: soccer (4 years), basketball (4 years), track and field (2 years), Student Council, Grand Canyon Interact Club, National Honor Society, class President (2 years), class Vice President (1 year)

Awards and scholarships: NAU Presidential Scholarship ($7,000), Grand Canyon Recreation Center Board of Directors Scholarship ($1,000), Grand Canyon Rotary on the Rim Scholarship ($1,000), Thurston Memorial Scholarship ($1,000), Grand Canyon Booster Club Scholarship ($1,000), Delaware North Scholarship ($1,000), High Honor Roll, National Honor Society, Challenged College Pre-calculus, U.S. Congress Special Recognition, varsity letter awards, second team All-Division and All-Section (soccer), MaxPreps Player of the Year (basketball), second team All-Region (basketball), Male Athlete of the Year 2017, Hugh Shevlin Award

Israel Herrera

Places you’ve lived: Grand Canyon, AZ

Future plans: I plan to attend Northern Arizona University and major in physical therapy.

I will always remember: The memories I made traveling eith my class and teammates, especially when we had overnighters.

Favorite teacher: Sara Newton

Thanks to: mom, dad, Gio (brother), friends and teachers.

Extracurricular activities: soccer (3 years), basketball (2.5 years), Grand Canyon Interact Club

Awards and scholarships: NAU Lumberjack Scholar Award ($10,000), Grand Canyon Recreation Center Board of Directors Scholarship ($1,000), Grand Canyon Rotary on the Rim Scholarship ($1,000), Thurston Memorial Scholarship ($1,000), Grand Canyon Booster Club Scholarship ($1,000), Tusayan Sanitary District Scholarship ($1000), Chicken Kitchen Scholarship ($2,000), Grand Canyon Lions Club Scholarship ($1,500), High Honor Roll, Grand Canyon School Scholar, National Honor Society, Challenged College Pre-calculus, soccer Rookie of the Year, soccer team captain, soccer MVP, Student Athlete of the Year, Boys State

Justin Knight

Places you’ve lived: Tuba City, Flagstaff and Grand Canyon, Arizona

Future plans: I started work at a bicycle shop May 18.

I will always remember: My friends, teachers and the school.

Favorite teacher: Mrs. Newton, Mr. Sheppard and Mr. Monk

Thanks to: Mr. Sheppard

Awards and scholarships: Culinary Arts completer

Tyra Briones

Places you’ve lived: I have lived here in Grand Canyon my whole life.

Future plans: I plan to study elementary education at Yavapai Community College and then transfer to Northern Arizona University or Arizona State University.

I will always remember: I will always remember all of the overnight sports trips. Also, going to state for basketball for two years in a row!

Favorite teacher: Although he wasn’t my teacher this year, Mr. Houston has always been my favorite teacher.

Thanks to: My mother, Tara McClellan for always being there by my side and being my umber 1 fan! I’d also like to thank Cyndi Moreno for taking me in and helping me get through my last year of high school wiith a scholarship.

Extracurricular activities: volleyball (4 years), basketball (2 years), track and field (3 years), Student Council (2 years), yearbook (1 year), class Vice President (2 years)

Awards and scholarships: NAU Dean’s Scholarship ($4,000), Xanterra Scholarship ($1,000), Native American Education Committee Scholarship ($1,000), Grand Canyon Recreation Center Board of Directors Scholarship ($1,000), Horace M. Albright Training Center Scholarship ($750), Canyon Flight Trading Company Scholarship ($2,000), Brianna Renee Drake Memorial Scholarship ($1,000), Thurston Memorial Scholarship ($1,000), Grand Canyon Lions Club Scholarship ($1,500), Grand Canyon Booster Club Scholarship ($1,000), Honor Roll, National Honor Society, Most Reliable Attendance Aide, Future Teacher Award, Culinary Arts completer

Jacob Richardson

Places you’ve lived: New Hampshire; Grand Canyon, Arizona

Future plans: (to) study fire science and (become) a flight paramedic.

I will always remember: how badly I wanted to graduate.

Favorite teacher: Me, myself and I.

Thanks to: mom, dad and Tom Rowland for believing in me.

Extracurricular activities: soccer, firefighter, EMT

Awards and scholarships: Government Student of the Year, Honor Roll

No information available: Lise Chenevert, Neegoh Kaska, Jessica Richardson