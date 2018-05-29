Around the Canyon: Week of May 30

Friday Night Flix: “Red Sparrow” June 1

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Red Sparrow” (Rated R) starring Jennifer Lawrence, Joel Edgerton and Matthias Schoenaerts. Ballerina Dominika Egorova is recruited to ‘Sparrow School,’ a Russian intelligence service where she is forced to use her body as a weapon. Her first mission, targeting a C.I.A. agent, threatens to unravel the security of both nations. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Grand Canyon Community Wellness meeting June 6

The Grand Canyon Community Wellness group will meet June 6 at 2:30 p.m. Big E’s Steakhouse in Tusayan. Everyone is encouraged to attend and share their ideas.

Williams and Bearizona trip June 6

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Williams and Bearizona June 6. Cost is $10 per person. Sign-up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least three days’ notice.

Free movie night: “AWAKE: A Dream from Standing Rock” and “Too Precious to Mine” June 7

Grand Canyon Trust is sponsoring a free movie night featuring “AWAKE: A Dream from Standing Rock” and “Too Precious to Mine” beginning at 6 p.m. in the Green Room, 15 N. Agassiz St, Flagstaff, Arizona. Filmmakers Floris White Bull and Justin Clifton will be on hand to discuss the films. This event is free and open to the community.

Flagstaff shopping trip June 8

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff June 8. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center - those interested should give at least two days notice.

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” at IMAX through June 30

The National Geographic IMAX will present a nightly showing of “National Parks Adventure at 8:30 p.m. through the month of June. The film is rated PG-13. More information and ticket prices can be found at https://explorethecanyon.com/tour-types/imax-schedule.

Summer Cafe available at Grand Canyon, Tusayan and Valle Monday -Friday

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will offer the Summer Cafe free lunch program at noon Monday through Friday through July 27. Any child up to 18 years old can stop by for a free sack lunch and activity.

Summer Cafe locations will also be available at Enstrom Baseball Field in Valle beginning June 18 and Long Jim Loop Park in Tusayan beginning June 4 from 11:45 to 12:45 p.m.

Volunteers are still needed to hand out food and provide activities. Adults and teens interested in volunteering can contact Mike Scott at (928) 229-1228 or email gccommunitychurch@gmail.com.

Registration open for community softball league

Registration is now open for the Grand Canyon community softball league. Cost is $200 per team. Games begin June 4 and the registration deadline is May 30. More information is available fr Ryan Schaan at (928) 638-3389 or rschaan@xanterra.com.

Open Gym Sundays

The Rec Center will have open gym from 7 p.m. to close every Sunday.

BINGO offered on Mondays

The Rec center will host BINGO night very Monday at 7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room.

Play group meets Mondays

A play group for children and parents meets Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Grand Canyon Rec Center. Everyone is welcome, no RSVP necessary.

Bible study held Mondays

The Grand Canyon Community Church will hold a Bible study at 7 p.m. every Monday in the Canyon Plaza Hotel atrium. All are welcome to attend.

Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. at Big E’s Steakhouse in Tusayan. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets Wednesdays at 6 p.m.

The Grand Canyon Chess Club meets every Wednesday at 6 p.m. in the Piano Room. All ages and skill levels welcome.

Beginner’s Yoga class meets Saturdays

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will hold beginning yoga classes Saturdays t 2:30 p.m. in the MPR. The classes are free and open to the community.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. Those interested in being part of the tradition and the excitement of firefighting while serving in the community are encouraged to become a volunteer. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.