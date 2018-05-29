I-17 closed overnight at I-40 interchange for bridge improvement May 29

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Interstate 17 will close overnights at the I-17/I-40 interchange in Flagstaff for the next two weeks while crews set up support structures in order to replace the I-40 bridge decks.

Beginning May 29, northbound I-17 will close where the highway passes under Interstate 40. The same section will close nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Saturday, June 2. Traffic heading north on I-17 into Flagstaff must exit on to I-40 east and use the Butler Avenue exit to come around to I-40 westbound and take the Milton Road exit into town.

On June 4, southbound I-17 will close under I-40 nightly from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. through Saturday, June 8. Drivers heading south out of Flagstaff must take I-40 west to the Flagstaff Ranch Road exit and come around to I-40 eastbound to take the exit for I-17 south.

The $10 million project includes replacing the I-40 bridge decks in each direction over Beulah Boulevard, immediately west of I-17, as well as the westbound bridge deck over I-17. The eastbound I-40 bridge over I-17 will get a new concrete surface.

The project will also increase the cross slope of the roadway over the renovated bridges, helping to drain water off of the road surface. It also includes guardrail and paving work.

More information is available by visiting www.azdot.gov/FlagstaffTI.

Information provided by Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT).