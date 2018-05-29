Photo highlights: Bears and badgers cool off with birthday treats

Bears enjoyed frozen birthday cakes with apples and orange slices. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: May 29, 2018 10:08 a.m.

    A three-day-old baby Bighorn sheep follows its mother. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

    Animals at Bearizona enjoy frozen birthday treats for the park’s 8th anniversary May 22. Bears enjoyed frozen birthday cakes with apples and orange

    A badger enjoys a meat pinata. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

    slices. A three-day-old baby Bighorn sheep follows its mother and a badger enjoys a meat pinata.

