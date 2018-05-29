Photo highlights: Bears and badgers cool off with birthday treats

Jump to content
Bears enjoyed frozen birthday cakes with apples and orange slices. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)
By Williams-Grand Canyon News
A three-day-old baby Bighorn sheep follows its mother. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)
Animals at Bearizona enjoy frozen birthday treats for the park’s 8th anniversary May 22. Bears enjoyed frozen birthday cakes with apples and orange
A badger enjoys a meat pinata. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)
slices. A three-day-old baby Bighorn sheep follows its mother and a badger enjoys a meat pinata.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.
Contents of this site are © Copyright 2018 Grand Canyon News and Western News&Info®, Inc. All rights reserved. | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.