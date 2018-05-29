Photo highlights: Big E’s Steakhouse & Saloon celebrates 6th anniversary May 8

Big E's Steakhouse and Saloon celebrated 6 years in Tusayan May 8. (Erin Ford/WGCN)

Big E's Steakhouse and Saloon celebrated 6 years in Tusayan May 8. (Erin Ford/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: May 29, 2018 10:22 a.m.

    • Big E’s Steakhouse and Saloon celebrated its 6th anniversary May 8. ClayAnn Cook, who manages the restaurant and event space, is also in the process of opening a sister restaurant, the Chicken Kitchen, nearby. (Erin Ford/WGCN)

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.