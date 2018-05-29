Photo highlights: Grand Canyon Rotary Club inducts Scott, Schoppmann

Michael Scott and John Schoppmann inducted into the Grand canyon Rotary on the Rim at the group’s May 9 meeting. (Erin Ford/WGCN)

Michael Scott and John Schoppmann inducted into the Grand canyon Rotary on the Rim at the group’s May 9 meeting. (Erin Ford/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: May 29, 2018 10:01 a.m.

    • Michael Scott and John Schoppmann inducted into the Grand canyon Rotary on the Rim at the group’s May 9 meeting. (Erin Ford/WGCN)

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.