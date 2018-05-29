Riesenberg, Ojeda attend AAM conference in Phoenix

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — To learn more about how museums provide collaborative and unique learning opportunities, Grand Canyon Association Director of Marketing and Communications Mindy Riesenberg and Marketing and Public Relations Manager Alysa Ojeda attended the American Alliance of Museums’ (AAM) annual meeting May 6-9 in Phoenix.

AAM’s annual meeting is designed to help museum employees network and take advantage of each others’ skills with sessions focused on everything from providing leadership to receiving accreditation to reaching into local classrooms with interactive programs.

Riesenberg and Ojeda attended the meeting through a grant from Arizona Public Service. Riesenberg said she and Ojeda attended many different sessions and brought back some ideas and on how to improve the visitor experience at GCA’s park stores.

“We learned a lot about digital media innovations that can be used to engage supporters and people who love the canyon, including Facebook Live techniques, SEO/SEM strategies and ideas to help leverage the community around the canyon,” Riesenberg said.

Riesenberg said the conference helped her understand the large millennial market, through studies and research, and learn how to engage new generations of GCA supporters.

Riesenberg and Ojeda were also able to build a network of contacts to brainstorm ideas for the upcoming Centennial of Grand Canyon National Park, including many from other Arizona museums.

“I was able to tour the Children’s Museum of Phoenix and the Arizona Science Center, where I got ideas for messaging and signage that we could incorporate into our GCA park stores at the canyon,” Ojeda said.