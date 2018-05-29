Star Wars: The Last Jedi coming to IMAX June 1

Daisy Ridley as Rey and Mark Hammill as Luke Skywalker in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. (Photo courtesy of Disney/Lucasfilm)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: May 29, 2018 9:41 a.m.

    • TUSAYAN, Ariz. — The National Geographic Visitor Center IMAX will bring a blockbuster new release for the second time June 1 – Star Wars: The Last Jedi will run nightly at 8:30 p.m. all month.

    The Last Jedi is the second in a new sequel trilogy, following 2015’s The Force Awakens. The new generation of characters including Rey, Finn, BB-8 and Kylo Ren return, along with familiar force manipulators Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, R2-D2 and Princess Leia.

    Shortly after the battle of Starkiller Base, in which Kylo Ren kills his father, Han Solo, and Rey escapes with Finn and Chewbacca, the First Order tracks and destroys much of the Resistance. Rey leaves to recruit the exiled Jedi Luke Skywalker while Resistance fighters Finn and Poe lead a counterattack.

    Star Wars: The Last Jedi is rated PG-13. More information can be found at https://explorethecanyon.com/star-wars-last-jedi. In addition to the 8:30 p.m. nightly showing, the IMAX will continue to screen its signature Grand Canyon: The Hidden Secrets every hour and half-hour.

    Star Wars: The Last Jedi Trailer (Official) by Star Wars

