Star Wars: The Last Jedi coming to IMAX June 1

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — The National Geographic Visitor Center IMAX will bring a blockbuster new release for the second time June 1 – Star Wars: The Last Jedi will run nightly at 8:30 p.m. all month.

The Last Jedi is the second in a new sequel trilogy, following 2015’s The Force Awakens. The new generation of characters including Rey, Finn, BB-8 and Kylo Ren return, along with familiar force manipulators Luke Skywalker, Chewbacca, R2-D2 and Princess Leia.

Shortly after the battle of Starkiller Base, in which Kylo Ren kills his father, Han Solo, and Rey escapes with Finn and Chewbacca, the First Order tracks and destroys much of the Resistance. Rey leaves to recruit the exiled Jedi Luke Skywalker while Resistance fighters Finn and Poe lead a counterattack.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi is rated PG-13. More information can be found at https://explorethecanyon.com/star-wars-last-jedi. In addition to the 8:30 p.m. nightly showing, the IMAX will continue to screen its signature Grand Canyon: The Hidden Secrets every hour and half-hour.