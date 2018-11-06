Accident results in death of 2-year-old Valle boy

VALLE, Ariz. — On Nov. 3 Coconino County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence in the Valle area for a report of a child who had been hit by a pick-up truck.

Around 11:19 a.m. deputies were called to a report of a single vehicle accident involving a 2-year-old boy.

According to initial information, the father reported that the child had been struck by a neighbor’s vehicle. In seeking emergency help, the father of the boy brought the injured child to the house a Department of Public Safety trooper who lived nearby. Sheriff's deputies responded to the residence and transported the child to the Valle Airport where they met Guardian medics and Guardian Air. The child was pronounced dead at the airport by medics on scene.

Information indicates that a neighbor had been helping the family haul water. The child appeared to have been hit when the pickup truck was being backed up to connect to the water trailer.

The child was transported to the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the incident is still under investigation.

Other agencies that assisted in response to this incident include Guardian Medical Transport and Guardian Air, Lifeline Air, Tusayan Fire Department and High Country Fire Department.

A Gofundme account has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses.

Information provided by Coconino County Sheriff's Office.