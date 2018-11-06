Experimental high-flow water release at Lee’s Ferry through Nov. 10

PAGE, Ariz. — An experimental release of 38,100 cubic feet per second from Glen Canyon Dam will take through Nov. 10 at the Lee’s Ferry trout fishery downstream in Marble Canyon.

The flows are short term, yet significant enough to preclude any fishing from occurring during the peak high releases. The fishing is usually excellent the week following these high flows because these flows make aquatic invertebrates (fish food) available to trout. Normal flows before and after the high flows should offer great wading and fishing this fall.

The Department of Interior began the release from Glen Canyon Dam Nov. 5. The flows reached full capacity Nov. 5 and will be maintained at peak levels for about two and a half days before ramping down. Normal operations of 6,500-9,000 cfs will return Nov. 8.

The goal of the releases is to move sand stored in the river channel and redeposit it to rebuild eroded sandbars and beaches downstream of the Paria River in Grand Canyon National Park.

Information provided by Arizona Game and Fish Department.