Grand Canyon offers free entry to commemorate Veterans Day Nov. 11

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Grand Canyon National Park will be joining national park units across the country in honor of Veterans Day with fee-free entry into the park Nov. 11.

Park visitors are reminded that fee-free designation applies to entrance fees only and does not affect fees for camping, reservations, guided tours, or use of concessions. Park entrance stations will have the Interagency Senior and Annual Passes available for those who wish to purchase them. Visitors who plan to spend time in the park beyond Nov. 11 will need to pay the regular entrance fee for the remainder of their stay.

Grand Canyon’s South Rim sits at approximately 7,000 feet. As a result, visitors should be prepared for appropriate weather conditions.

This is the last fee-free day of 2018. Fee-free days for 2019 have not been announced yet. Once those dates are announced, they will be posted at http://www.nps.gov/findapark/feefreeparks.htm.