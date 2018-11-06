Photo highlights: Halloween chills come to Tusayan, Grand Canyon

Grand Canyon students enjoy games, food, a cake walk and costume contest at the school’s annual Halloween carnival Oct. 25 and the Grand Canyon and Tusayan communities enjoy Trunk or Treat festivities Halloween night. Winners included Holiday Inn and Suites (Judges Choice for “Coco”) and 7-Mile Lodge (Best Community Trunk for “Wizard of Oz”). (Carnival photos courtesy of Grand Canyon School yearbook staff Shawn Elias, Makiah Kennedy, Calley Scheller and Alejandro Espinoza. Trunk or Treat photos courtesy of Dennis Barnes)