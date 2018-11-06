South Canyon Trail to remain closed on North Kaibab Ranger District

FREDONIA, Ariz. – Fire officials are extending the South Canyon Trail closure on the North Kaibab Ranger District of Kaibab National Forest through spring 2019 for both public and firefighter safety.

The trail, which is located in the Saddle Mountain Wilderness, is in the area burned by the Cat Fire this summer, and fire managers are concerned about the hazards that fire-weakened trees would potentially pose to hikers. The trail will remain closed to allow for safe and efficient restoration work in the area by Forest Service crews.

“We simply need more time before we can consider the trail safe for hikers,” said North Zone Fire Management Officer Peter Goetzinger. “A good solid winter should give us that. We anticipate opening the trail back up in the spring.”

Once it is determined safe to do so, the trail will be reopened for public use, according to Kaibab National Forest.

More information is available from the North Kaibab Ranger District office at (928) 643-7395.

Information provided by Kaibab National Forest