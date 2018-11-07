Unofficial election results: Tusayan's alternative expenditure limit set to expire, town council seat too close to call

The preliminary General Election results have been tabulated, although the results are not yet considered official. Some races are still too close to call. This story will be updated as results come in and are finalized.

Tusayan

Tusayan Town Council

The race between Robb Baldosky and David Chavez for the open Tusayan Town Council seat has not been called; however, Baldosky currently leads Chavez by 12 votes, 60-48. The other council seat was awarded to Brady Harris in the August primary election.

Tusayan Alternative Expenditure Limitation (Home Rule)

The alternative expenditure limitation, or home rule provision, DID NOT PASS. With 57 no votes to 55 yes votes, the town's budget will be determined by the state of Arizona for the next two years.

Grand Canyon Unified School District Tax Override

The 9.3 percent maintenance and operating budget override for Grand Canyon Unified School District was approved by 73 percent of voters. The continued secondary tax override has been extended for another seven years.

Coconino County

Prop. 417 - Coconino Community College Tax Override

A continuation of Coconino Community College's secondary tax override DID NOT PASS. 55 percent voted not to continue the school's secondary tax levy.

Prop. 416 - Merit Selection and Judicial Retention of Superior Court Judges

The move to a merit-based selection of Superior Court judges PASSED with 52 percent of the vote. Judges will now be selected based on merit and voters may decided whether or not to retain them in future elections.

State of Arizona

Prop. 125 - Retirement System Adjustments

A constitutional amendment and accompanying legislation to allow the state to adjust certain benefits in the corrections officers' and elected officials' retirement systems to alleviate pension underfunding PASSED with 51 percent of the vote.

Prop. 126 - New Services Tax

A constitutional preventing the or any municipality from imposing new or increased taxes on any service PASSED with 65 percent of the vote. No new taxes may be imposed or increased from the numbers on the books as of Dec. 31, 2017.

Prop. 127 - Renewable Energy Mandate

A constitutional amendment requiring nongovernmental electric utilities to increase the portion of their retail energy sales generated from certain types of renewable energy resources to 50% by 2030 DID NOT PASS. The current mandate of 15 percent by 2025 will continue.

Prop. 305 - Education Empowerment Scholarships

A law expanding eligibility for education empowerment scholarships for K-12 students DID NOT PASS. Sixty-five percent of voters voted against expansion of the program, also known as school vouchers.

Prop. 306 - Citizens Clean Election Commission

A Law that prohibits candidates who finance their political campaigns with public funding from the Citizens Clean Elections Commission from transferring any campaign funds to a political party or private tax-exempt organization that attempts to influence elections and subjects the commission's rulemaking procedures to regulatory oversight PASSED with 56 percent of the vote.