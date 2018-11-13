Christmas tree, fuelwood tags available for Kaibab National Forest Nov. 14

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — Because of a restricted staffing schedule, Christmas tree and fuelwood permit tags will not be available for purchase at the Tusayan Ranger District office Nov. 14-15 and Nov. 19-22.

Tags may be purchased between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Nov. 16.

Both permits are $15 each and are limited to five per household. They may be purchased between 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Williams and North Kaibab Ranger District offices and at the Tusayan Ranger District office after Nov. 22.

The $15 permit will allow the holder to cut a tree of any species that is not more than 10 feet in height within a designated area on the Kaibab National Forest through Dec. 24. The tag is good for a tree on the ranger district from which it was purchased and can’t be used to cut a tree on a different district unless specifically noted. No refunds will be made, even if weather conditions prevent access to cutting areas.

Individuals who purchase tags will be provided with a map showing their designated cutting area along with additional tree cutting instructions. The number of available tags and tree species, locations and hours for purchasing the permits, and contact information for each ranger district are as follows:

800/any species on the North Kaibab Ranger District. The Kaibab Plateau Visitor Center will be open Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. through Saturday, Dec. 1, for tag sales. The visitor center is located at the intersection of highways 89 and 67 in Jacob Lake and can be reached at (928) 643-7298.

500/any species on the Tusayan Ranger District. Tags may be purchased at 176 Lincoln Log Loop, Grand Canyon, AZ 86023.

500/any species on the Williams Ranger District. The Williams Ranger District office will also have 100 tags available for the Tusayan Ranger District. Tags may be purchased at 742 S. Clover Rd., Williams, AZ 86046.

Additionally, all fourth graders and their families are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit through the Every Kid in a Park initiative. To be eligible for a free Christmas tree permit from the Kaibab National Forest, all fourth graders must be accompanied by a parent or guardian and present their fourth grade pass or paper voucher.

Information provided by Kaibab National Forest.