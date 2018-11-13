Editorial: Williams-Grand Canyon News wins 13 state awards, including General Excellence in Advertising

Williams-Grand Canyon News wins 13 state awards, including General Excellence in Advertising at Arizona Newspapers Association (ANA) conference.

Every year, newspapers across Arizona submit advertising, articles and photographs to be judged for excellence.

A highlight for Williams-Grand Canyon News was a first place award for general excellence in advertising for non-daily (weekly) newspapers with a circulation under 3,500.

In advertising, the paper also received first place for best black and white ad, best newspaper promotion ad series or section and best online animated ad.

Additional recognition was given to Advertising manager Connie Hiemenz for the most effective use of small ad space, best special section, best online ad and best paid ad series.

Individual awards were given to reporter Wendy Howell who received a first place award for best sports story for her story ‘Vikings deliver.’ She also received a second place award for best feature photograph for her photograph ‘Mending Fences’ and a third place award for best news photograph for her photograph ‘In the line of fire.’

Reporter Erin Ford received a second place award for best feature story for her story ‘Ancient art finds new life.’

As a whole, Williams-Grand Canyon News received a second place award for best special sections and a third place award for the newspaper’s website.

As a news and advertising team, we’re proud to cover the Williams and the Grand Canyon communities and we’re proud to do it well.

We want everybody in these communities to feel represented in our papers. We value our readers. With that said, if you would like to advertise with us or have a story you would like to see in our pages, let us know. Drop us an email. Here is how: chiemenz@williamsnews.com or lyerian@williamsnews.com.

ANA presented the awards at its annual conference, held at Wild Horse Pass Hotel & Casino Oct. 6 in Chandler.