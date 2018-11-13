Making a community quilt: Holiday Dinner Dance takes place Dec. 8

With the holiday season fast approaching, the Grand Canyon Rotary is once again inviting the community to celebrate in style at the annual Holiday Dinner Dance.

The annual gathering will take place Dec. 8 at 6 p.m. at the El Tovar Hotel. Tickets are $50 per person and can be purchased by contacting Grand Canyon Rotary president-elect Bruce Northern at (928) 638-9909 or wwraccounting@bigesteakhouse.com.

This year’s theme is Community Quilt. Guests are encouraged to dress in semi-formal holiday attire with a traditional menu.

A raffle will also be held at the event. Proceeds from the raffle benefit Rotary scholarships for local students. Raffle tickets can be purchased from Rotary members prior to the event. Exit 64 will provide musical entertainment and the Rotary will announce its 2018 Community Leader of the Year.