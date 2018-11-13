Photo highlights: Kaibab Learning Center holds annual Western Night

Kaibab Learning Center held its annual Western Night auction and fundraiser at Big E’s Steakhouse and Saloon Nov. 2. (Submitted photo)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: November 13, 2018 11:44 a.m.

    Kaibab Learning Center Western Night Fundraiser 2018

    Kaibab Learning Center held its annual Western Night auction and fundraiser at Big E’s Steakhouse and Saloon Nov. 2. All proceeds from the event go toward’s the center’s operating expenses. (Submitted photos)

    Comments

