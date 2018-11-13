Tusayan Home Rule passes after extended vote count

After a head-spinning week of processing the upcoming need for drastic budget cuts, Tusayan residents may be in the clear.

After counting additional ballots not included in the preliminary results, the vote tally now stands at 73 votes in favor and 64 votes opposed to the town's renewal of its alternative expenditure limitation, or home rule provision.

The vote count is still unofficial until canvassed (verified) by the Secretary of State no later than the fourth Monday after the election. It is still possible for the alternative expenditure limitation to fail as more votes are verified by county officials.