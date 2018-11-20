Annual Christmas Bazaar set for Dec. 1

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — The Grand Canyon Community Church will host its annual Christmas Craft Bazaar Dec. 1 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Grand Hotel in Tusayan. Attracting vendors from all over the state, the historic bazaar has taken place for over 63 years.

“You’ll love the talent we have once again this year,” said Pastor Bob Beaver. “From hand-made scarves to custom jewelry, everything will be of the highest quality as in the past. Breakfast burritos from Plaza Bonita will be on sale. You’ve got to try this out!”

Along with breakfast burritos, home-baked goods will be on sale to benefit the Grand Canyon Community Church.

More information is available from Ronnie Tierney at (707) 738-6369, grandcanyonphotographer@gmail.com or Mike Scott at (207) 229-1228, gccommunitychurch@gmail.com.