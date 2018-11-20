Around the Canyon: Week of Nov. 21

Rec Center offering rides to Tusayan food bank



The Grand Canyon Rec Center is now providing two shuttle rides to pick up food boxes at the Tusayan Food Bank. Rides will be offered at noon and 2 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month. Food boxes are distributed Nov. 21 and Dec.19. This institution is an equal opportunity provider. Volunteers are needed for the food bank. More information is available from Sandi at (928) 266-2604.

Thanksgiving donut & coffee social Nov. 22

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a coffee and donut social to celebrate Thanksgiving at 10 a.m. Nov. 22. All community members are invited to attend.

Friday Night Flix: “Destination Wedding” Nov. 23

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Destination Wedding” (Rated R) starring Keanu Reeves, Winona Ryder and D.J. Dallenbach. The story of two miserable and unpleasant wedding guests, Lindsay and Frank, who develop a mutual affection despite themselves. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Tie dye party Nov. 26

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a tie dye party at 4 p.m. Community meembers are invited to bring an item of clothing to tie dye for free.

Flagstaff dinner & movie night Nov. 29

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will ponsor a trip to Flagstaff for dinner and a movie Nov. 29. Cost is $18 per person. Movie tickets must be purchased separately. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days notice.

Tickets on sale for annual Rotary Holiday Dinner Dance

Tickets are now on sale for the annual Rotary Holiday Dinner Dance at the El Tovar Hotel Dec. 8. This year’s theme is “Community Quilt.” Tickets are $50 per person and proceeds from the event will benefit the Rotary Club’s scholarship program for Grnad Canyon School graduates. Tickets can be purchased from any Rotary member.

Vendors sought for 54th annual Christmas Bazaar

The Grand Canyon Community Church is now accepting vedor applications for its annual Christmas Bazaar Dec. 1. Anyone interested can contact Mike Scott at gccommunitychurch@gmail.com.

Play group meets Mondays

A play group for children and parents meets Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Grand Canyon Rec Center. Everyone is welcome, no RSVP necessary.

BINGO offered on Mondays

The Rec center will host BINGO night every Monday at 7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room.

Grand Canyon community choir meets Tuesdays

Weekly rehearsal for the Grand Canyon community choir will begin at 7 p.m. Rec Center iano room. All skill levels are welcome to join.

The Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. at Big E’s Steakhouse in Tusayan. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Computer lab available to Grand Canyon students Fridays at Tusayan Town Hall

Tusayan Town Hall will host a computer lab for Grand Canyon students every Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Computer usage will be supervised by a Grand Canyon instructor. Those who want to use the computers for school-related business must sign-up in the school office no later than the Thursday prior.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.