Delaware North's Grand Canyon restaurants earn Green certification

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Five Delaware North-operated restaurants at Grand Canyon National Park were recently certified as a Certified Green Restaurant® by the Green Restaurant Association (GRA), a national nonprofit organization helping restaurants to become more environmentally sustainable.

Yavapai Restaurant, Yavapai Tavern and Canyon Village Market Deli each became 3 Star Certified Green Restaurants, while Desert View Coffee and Desert View Deli were each named Level 1 Certified Green Restaurants. Collectively, the restaurants implemented 266 environmental steps and earned 844.71 GreenPoints.

The restaurants took several notable environmental steps to achieve this certification. None of the five offer bottled water, so they do not contribute to the 4 billion pounds of plastic bottles that end up in landfills each year.

On average, 64 percent of the lights are LEDs, which use up to 90 percent less energy. An average of 30 percent of entrees at each restaurant are vegetarian, which require significantly less energy and water to produce than meat-based dishes.

Each of the restaurants also participates in Delaware North’s “The Last Straw” program, so they offer plastic straws to guests by request only.

“The Grand Canyon is the first Parks and Resorts property having multiple F&B locations to acquire Green Restaurant Certification at each venue,” said Vicki McMichael, director of compliance and sustainability for Delaware North’s parks and resorts division. “It is another impressive accomplishment to be proud of, illustrating strong leadership and commitment to resource protection.”