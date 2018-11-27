Grand Canyon Association becomes Grand Canyon Conservancy

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Grand Canyon Association, the official nonprofit partner of Grand Canyon National Park, has a new name — Grand Canyon Conservancy.

“The name Grand Canyon Conservancy is more closely aligned with our mission to inspire people to protect and enhance Grand Canyon National Park for present and future generations,” said Susan Schroeder, Grand Canyon Conservancy CEO.

“Our goal to inspire, educate, and protect remains the same, as does our commitment to the park and our supporters,” she said.

The name change coincides with the beginning of Grand Canyon National Park’s Centennial celebrations, which takes place throughout 2019.

As the park’s official nonprofit partner, Grand Canyon Conservancy raises private funds, operates retail shops within the park, and provides premier guided educational programs about the natural and cultural history of the region.

Grand Canyon Conservancy was founded in 1932 as the Grand Canyon Natural History Association by naturalist Edwin “Eddie” McKee. A Park Service ranger working on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, McKee saw the need for a park partner that would support interpretive programs and publications about the canyon, and from its beginnings the natural history association did just that, funding interpretive talks, research, and scientific papers.

In October 1994, Grand Canyon Natural History Association changed its name to Grand Canyon Association, emphasizing an expanding list of services outside the realm of “natural history.”

Today, Grand Canyon Conservancy still serves its founding mission — and much more. Membership, book publishing, educational programming, a field institute, and philanthropy programs were added over the years. Each year, Grand Canyon Conservancy provides millions of dollars and countless service hours to support the priorities of Grand Canyon National Park.

“Grand Canyon Conservancy looks forward to the next 100 years, working hand-in-hand with the park under our new name, preserving and protecting this canyon we love so much,” said Schroeder.

Share the Love event benefits non-profit

The Conservancy also has been chosen as this year’s Hometown Charity for the Subaru Share the Love event at Flagstaff Subaru.

From Nov. 15 to Jan. 2, 2019, Flagstaff Subaru will donate $250 for every new Subaru vehicle purchased or leased to the customer’s choice of charity. There are five national charities chosen each year, and individual Subaru stores may select a unique local sixth charity that works within their community. Grand Canyon Conservancy has the honor of being this year’s Hometown Charity in Flagstaff, along with national charities The American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals® (ASPCA®), Make-A-Wish®, Meals on Wheels America®, and the National Park Foundation.

Now in its eleventh year, Subaru hopes that by the end of this year’s event, the Share the Love program will have exceeded a grand total of $140 million donated nationally since the event started in 2007.

“We are so appreciative of Flagstaff Subaru’s support, and look forward to working with them and the Subaru Share the Love program,” said Susan Schroeder, Grand Canyon Conservancy CEO. “Each donation made to Grand Canyon Conservancy will go directly to Grand Canyon National Park, funding trail restoration, educational programs, and natural and cultural preservation.”