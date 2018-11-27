Grand Canyon to celebrate Centennial in 2019

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — With the 2019 Centennial celebration of Grand Canyon National Park on the horizon, Grand Canyon Conservancy (formerly Grand Canyon Association) and Grand Canyon National Park have announced a calendar of events for the year. Ranging from activities at the canyon to special presentations in cities throughout Arizona, the Centennial events have something for everyone.
“We’re excited to share this milestone celebration with the millions of people who love, care for, and visit the Grand Canyon each year. The Centennial is a time for reflection on the past and inspiration for the future. We honor those who have called Grand Canyon home for thousands of years while building towards a future that is inclusive and reflective of our nation,” said Christine Lehnertz, Superintendent of Grand Canyon National Park.
Events at the canyon include a Centennial celebration on February 26, 2019 (the actual Centennial date), a fun-filled Summerfest & Star Party on the South and North Rims in June, and other special performances and presentations throughout the year.
“We look forward to commemorating 100 years of the National Park Service at Grand Canyon, while inspiring future generations to experience, connect with, and protect the canyon’s unique resources,” said Susan Schroeder, Grand Canyon Conservancy CEO. “The Centennial events are a wonderful way to build awareness of the vital conservation, restoration, and education efforts supported by Grand Canyon Conservancy donors.”
The following events will take place in and around Grand Canyon National Park throughout 2019. More information can be found at www.nps.gov/grca/centennial or https://www.grandcanyon.org/events/grand-canyon-centennial/.
Throughout Year “100 Years of Grand” online exhibition (https://lib.asu.edu/grand100)
Through September 2019 "Splendor & Spectacle: The 100-Year Journey of Grand Canyon National Park” exhibition at NAU Cline Library, Flagstaff.
January 11 – 12 “Grand Canyon Suite” performances by the Phoenix Symphony
January 15 Martin Luther King, Jr. National fee-free day at Grand Canyon
February 20 – 24 Grand Canyon Historical Society Symposium at Shrine of the Ages
February 22 Community Centennial Celebration in Tusayan
February 23 “Teddy Roosevelt: The Man in the Arena” performance at Shrine of the Ages auditorium
February 26 Founder’s Day Centennial Celebration at the South Rim Visitor Center
March 1 “Mapping Grand Canyon” conference at ASU in Tempe.
March 2 – 3 “Grand Canyon State” performances by the Tucson Symphony
April 9 Grand Canyon Storytellers event in Phoenix
April 16 Naturalization Ceremony at Mather Amphitheatre
April 20 National Park Week fee-free day
May 10 Railroad Day/Transcontinental Sesquicentennial
May 17 – 19 Grand Gathering: Grand Canyon Conservancy supporters’ weekend
May 18 Pete McBride presentation: “Grand Canyon: Between River and Rim” at Shrine of the Ages
May 19 Powell Memorial plaque dedication
May 24 – 25 Wildlife Days
June 22 Junior Ranger Day
June 22 – 29 Centennial Summerfest and Star Party
Through July “Echoes from the Canyon” living history exhibit
July 4 Independence Day Parades – Flagstaff and Tusayan
Through August American Indian Heritage Days
Through September Hispanic Heritage Month
September 7 – 15 Celebration of Art
September 28 Public Lands fee-free day
September 28 Naturalization Ceremony
November 9 – 10 Native American Heritage Month celebration
November 11 Veterans’ fee-free day
November 28 Community Holiday Open House at Visitor Center Plaza
