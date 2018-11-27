Grand Canyon to celebrate Centennial in 2019

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — With the 2019 Centennial celebration of Grand Canyon National Park on the horizon, Grand Canyon Conservancy (formerly Grand Canyon Association) and Grand Canyon National Park have announced a calendar of events for the year. Ranging from activities at the canyon to special presentations in cities throughout Arizona, the Centennial events have something for everyone.

“We’re excited to share this milestone celebration with the millions of people who love, care for, and visit the Grand Canyon each year. The Centennial is a time for reflection on the past and inspiration for the future. We honor those who have called Grand Canyon home for thousands of years while building towards a future that is inclusive and reflective of our nation,” said Christine Lehnertz, Superintendent of Grand Canyon National Park.

Events at the canyon include a Centennial celebration on February 26, 2019 (the actual Centennial date), a fun-filled Summerfest & Star Party on the South and North Rims in June, and other special performances and presentations throughout the year.

“We look forward to commemorating 100 years of the National Park Service at Grand Canyon, while inspiring future generations to experience, connect with, and protect the canyon’s unique resources,” said Susan Schroeder, Grand Canyon Conservancy CEO. “The Centennial events are a wonderful way to build awareness of the vital conservation, restoration, and education efforts supported by Grand Canyon Conservancy donors.”

The following events will take place in and around Grand Canyon National Park throughout 2019. More information can be found at www.nps.gov/grca/centennial or https://www.grandcanyon.org/events/grand-canyon-centennial/.

Throughout Year “100 Years of Grand” online exhibition (https://lib.asu.edu/grand100)

Through September 2019 "Splendor & Spectacle: The 100-Year Journey of Grand Canyon National Park” exhibition at NAU Cline Library, Flagstaff.

January 11 – 12 “Grand Canyon Suite” performances by the Phoenix Symphony

January 15 Martin Luther King, Jr. National fee-free day at Grand Canyon

February 20 – 24 Grand Canyon Historical Society Symposium at Shrine of the Ages

February 22 Community Centennial Celebration in Tusayan

February 23 “Teddy Roosevelt: The Man in the Arena” performance at Shrine of the Ages auditorium

February 26 Founder’s Day Centennial Celebration at the South Rim Visitor Center

March 1 “Mapping Grand Canyon” conference at ASU in Tempe.

March 2 – 3 “Grand Canyon State” performances by the Tucson Symphony

April 9 Grand Canyon Storytellers event in Phoenix

April 16 Naturalization Ceremony at Mather Amphitheatre

April 20 National Park Week fee-free day

May 10 Railroad Day/Transcontinental Sesquicentennial

May 17 – 19 Grand Gathering: Grand Canyon Conservancy supporters’ weekend

May 18 Pete McBride presentation: “Grand Canyon: Between River and Rim” at Shrine of the Ages

May 19 Powell Memorial plaque dedication

May 24 – 25 Wildlife Days

June 22 Junior Ranger Day

June 22 – 29 Centennial Summerfest and Star Party

Through July “Echoes from the Canyon” living history exhibit

July 4 Independence Day Parades – Flagstaff and Tusayan

Through August American Indian Heritage Days

Through September Hispanic Heritage Month

September 7 – 15 Celebration of Art

September 28 Public Lands fee-free day

September 28 Naturalization Ceremony

November 9 – 10 Native American Heritage Month celebration

November 11 Veterans’ fee-free day

November 28 Community Holiday Open House at Visitor Center Plaza