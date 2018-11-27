Photo highlights: Grand Canyon students celebrate Native American heritage

Photo Gallery
Native American Heritage Day At Grand Canyon School 2018
Students at Grand Canyon School were treated to dancing and musical performances by the White Mountain Apache Crown Dancers (left), as well as performing themselves (center) and watching fellow students perform a Havasupai social dance. (Erin Ford/WGCN)
