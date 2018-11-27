State Route 67 to North Rim closes for winter

PHOENIX — State Route 67 between Jacob Lake (US 89A) and the North Rim of Grand Canyon National Park is scheduled to close for the winter season starting Dec. 3.

ADOT doesn’t clear snow from SR 67 during the winter since North Rim visitor accommodations are closed. The highway reopens each spring, usually around mid-May. US 89A remains open during the winter.

State routes 261, 273 and 473 leading to lakes in the White Mountains region will also close for the winter on Dec. 31. The highways could close earlier depending on weather.

ADOT reminds motorists heading into snow country to drive with caution and follow this advice:

• Don’t let GPS and navigation apps replace common sense. When a highway is closed, a suggested alternate route involving an unpaved road can lead you into danger.

• Pack an emergency kit, a fully charged cellphone, extra clothing, blankets, water and snacks.

• Slow down. Be patient and allow additional time for your trip. Never pass a snowplow.

• Leave sufficient space between your vehicle and those ahead of you. Give yourself plenty of room and time to stop.

• Make sure your vehicle has plenty of fuel.

• Check weather and road conditions before you travel. Let someone know your route.

• Bring a small bag of sand (or cat litter) for wheel traction.

Information provided by ADOT.