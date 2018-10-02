Around the Canyon: Oct. 3

Friday Night Flix: “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” Oct. 5

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom” (Rated PG-13) starring Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard and Rafe Spall. When the island’s dormant volcano begins roaring to life, Owen and Claire mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs from this extinction-level event.Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Flagstaff shopping trip Oct. 8, 16 & 25

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff Oct. 8, 16 and 25. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center - those interested should give at least two days notice.

Health benefits enrollment assistance Oct. 8

North Country HealthCare will offer free aaplication and enrollment assistance at the Grand Canyon Clinic for various government programs, including ACCCHS, KidsCare, Health Insurance Marketplace and SNAP. Call (928) 638-2551 for an appointment.

10th annual Grand Canyon Community Health and Wellness Fair Oct. 9

The Rec Center will host he 10th annual Grand Canyon Community Health and Wellness Fair from 1 to 6 p.m. Oct. 9.

Representatives from NorthCountry Health Care, Coconino County Public Health Services, Native Americans for Community Action, Northern Arizona Healthcare, Victime Witness Services and NPS Emergency Services, among others, will be on hand with information and to answer questions.

In addition to information, several health services will be available, including flu shots, biometric screenings, well-woman health checks and information about various health conditions.

Grand Canyon community choir open rehearsal Oct. 9

An open rehearsal for the new Grand Canyon community choir will begin at 6 p.m. Oct. 9 in the Rec Center MPR. Those interested are welcome to stop by and learn about what to expect, rehearsal schedules, music and concert dates. All skill levels are welcome to join!

Albuquerque Baloon Fiesta trip Oct. 12-14

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a two-day trip to Albuquerque, New Mexico for the annual Balloon Fiesta Oct. 12-14. Cost is $95 per person and includes transportation and lodging for two nights. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least week’s notice.

Play group meets Mondays

A play group for children and parents meets Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Grand Canyon Rec Center. Everyone is welcome, no RSVP necessary.

BINGO offered on Mondays

The Rec center will host BINGO night every Monday at 7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room.

Youth baseball nights Tuesdays and Wednesdays

The Grand Rec Center and Kaibab Learning Center are hosting youth baseball nights from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Rec Center baseball field. Children ages 5-9 play Tuesdays and those aged 10-13 play Wednesdays. Equipment will be provided and refreshments are available for purchase.