Registration deadline Oct. 9 for November General Election

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The voter registration deadline for the Nov. 6 General Election is Oct. 9.

To register to vote, an individual must be a U.S. citizen, 18 years old by Election Day, reside within Coconino County and have no felony convictions, unless civil rights have been restored.

Registered voters who have moved, changed their name or wish to change their political party affiliation must re-register.

Citizens may register to vote online or print off a voter registration application at www.coconino.az.gov/elections. Click on “Voter Registration”. Another option is to go directly to www.servicearizona.com, and click on Voter Registration. This is the same service provider that offers online vehicle registration.

Registration forms are available at the Elections Office at 110 E. Cherry Avenue or the Eastside Elections Office, next to JC Penney at the Flagstaff Mall and area city offices, post offices, Tuba City Elections Office, reservation chapter houses, tribal offices and libraries. More information or for locations of other distribution sites contact the County Elections Office at (928) 679-7860, the Tuba City office at (928) 283-6144 or toll free 800-793-6181.

Citizens may also register to vote in person at one of the three Coconino County Election Offices located at 110 E Cherry Ave, Flagstaff; at the Flagstaff Mall, next to JC Penney; and in the basement of the Tuba City Library, Main Street, Tuba City. These offices will also be open on Oct. 6.

Signed mail-in voter registration forms must be dated no later than Oct. 9 and received in the Elections Office by Oct. 12.