Parks in Brief: Oct. 3

Extensive search for missing woman continues at Great Smoky Mountains National Park

SMOKY MTNS. — Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials have entered the sixth full day of searching for Mitzie Sue “Susan” Clements, 53, who was last seen in the Clingmans Dome area of the park Sept. 25.

As of Monday, around 115 trained searchers and logistical support personnel from dozens of state and local agencies and search and rescue organizations were participating in the search operation led by NPS.Searchers have hiked over 500 miles on trails looking for Clements.

New York man dies in Atlantic Ocean

Earlier today, a 63-year-old man from New York died while swimming in the Atlantic Ocean off Cape Hatteras National Seashore (Seashore) near Rodanthe, North Carolina. This is the fifth swimming-related fatality off Cape Hatteras National Seashore this year. There were seven swimming-related fatalities in 2017 and eight in 2016.

Zion to reconfigure south entrance station

SPRINGDALE, UT – NPS announced the signing of the South Entrance Fee Station Reconfiguration Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI). The FONSI records the decision of the National Park Service (NPS) to redesign the South Entrance Fee Station and adjacent roadway in order to decrease park entry wait times for vehicular traffic and reduce localized vehicle congestion.

Information provided by NPS