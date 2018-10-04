Highway 89 closed from flooding, impacts travel to North and South Rims

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. – U.S. State Highway 89 has been closed after extensive flooding and road wash out between Cameron and Highway 160 southwest of Tuba City.

Grand Canyon National Park remains open to the public. However, detours are in place, extending travel times to the park. Heavy rains are forecasted to continue for the next few weeks.

To access the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park, Highway 64 from Williams or Highway 180 through Flagstaff are open and clear. This is the fastest and most direct route to the South Rim.

To access the North Rim, from the south, visitors will need to allow for additional drive time and detours along Highway 89, in which motorists are being diverted to Interstate 40 to Winslow and north through the Hopi Reservation toward Tuba City on Highway 160. The detour will add approximately three hours of drive time.

Visitors should plan for travel accordingly, allowing for extra time.

More information or questions regarding the park is available at (928) 638-7999 or at www.nps.gov/grca.

More information regarding the road and repairs, please call 511, visit az511.gov, follow on twitter @ArizonaDOT or download the free app at ADOTAlerts.com

Information provided by NPS