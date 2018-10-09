Around the Canyon: Week of Oct. 10

Tribal Community Meeting Oct. 10

NPS invites all community tribal members to come and learn about current park projects and have an opportunity to interact with park leadership. The meeting takes Oct. 10 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Community Building in Grand Canyon Village.

Albuquerque Balloon Fiesta trip Oct. 12-14

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a two-day trip to Albuquerque, New Mexico for the annual Balloon Fiesta Oct. 12-14. Cost is $95 per person and includes transportation and lodging for two nights. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least week’s notice.

Friday Night Flix: “Solo: A Star Wars Story” Oct. 12

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Solo: A Star Wars Story” (Rated PG-13) starring Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson and Emilia Clarke. During an adventure into the criminal underworld, Han Solo meets his future co-pilot Chewbacca and encounters Lando Calrissian years before joining the Rebellion. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Drop & Swap Oct. 12, 13

A free community yard sale takes place Oct. 12 from 1-4 p.m. and Oct. 13 from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at the Community Building (located west of the Mule Barn in Grand Canyon Village). Bring items that you would normally take to a charity. It is not necessary to bring something to swap.

Fix It Clinic Oct. 13

A Fix-it-Clinic will take place Oct. 13 from 10a.m.-2 p.m. at the Community Building (located west of the Mule Barn in Grand Canyon Village).

Please bring items that need to be fixed and keep them out of the landfill including bikes, lamps, vacuums etc.

Trunk or Treat Oct. 31

The annual Trunk or Treat will take place Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at Tusayan Fire Parking Lot. Group signups are available at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeI2DCS97ENxQopcJ9NTMqrTPkdryy7U-OPf7kzL1JlCffW0g/viewform.

Flagstaff shopping trip Oct. 16 & 25

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff 16 and 25. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center - those interested should give at least two days notice.

Museum of Northern Arizona offers discounted admission

To celebrate their 90th anniversary, MNA will be providing 20 percent off admission to Grand Canyon Visitors they just need to show their receipt. MNA has a great exhibit on Native American cultures of the Colorado Plateau and is a great opportunity for visitors to learn more. This offer expires at the end of February 2019.



Free Sandbag program

Plan ahead and be prepared for weather conditions. The Tusayan Fire Department still has some sandbags available for those interested.

Recycled Art Walk

Submit your items for a recycled art walk!

The Art Walk takes place Oct. 13 between 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. at Grand Canyon Visitor Center Plaza. It is part of the Fall Sustainability Fair put on by Grand Canyon National Park.



Play group meets Mondays

A play group for children and parents meets Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Grand Canyon Rec Center. Everyone is welcome, no RSVP necessary.

BINGO offered on Mondays

The Rec center will host BINGO night every Monday at 7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room.

Youth baseball nights Tuesdays and Wednesdays

The Grand Rec Center and Kaibab Learning Center are hosting youth baseball nights from 6 to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays at the Rec Center baseball field. Children ages 5-9 play Tuesdays and those aged 10-13 play Wednesdays. Equipment will be provided and refreshments are available for purchase.

The Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. at the Thuderbird Logde. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Computer lab available to Grand Canyon students Fridays at Tusayan Town Hall

Tusayan Town Hall will host a computer lab for Grand Canyon students every Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Computer usage will be supervised by a Grand Canyon instructor. Those who want to use the computers for school-related business must sign-up in the school office no later than the Thursday prior.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.