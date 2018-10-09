Grand Canyon North Rim transitions to day use area Nov. 1

JACOB LAKE, Ariz. — North Rim operations in Grand Canyon National Park will begin day use operations Nov. 1.

At that time, the Visitor Center, Backcountry Office and Campground Kiosk will be closed. The entrance station will be unstaffed, but fees will continue to be collected via an automated machine. Limited park staff is present on the North Rim year-round.

Visitors exploring the North Rim after Oct. 15 are advised to bring enough food and water for the day, as services may not be available. Visitors wishing to camp at the North Rim after Oct. 31 should contact the South Rim Backcountry Information Center at grca_bic@nps.gov or call (928) 638-7875. Visitors should be aware no water will be available after Oct. 31. All campers must possess a valid backcountry permit for overnight stays. If camping after Nov. 1, vehicles will not be allowed in the campground.

The gates on Highway 67, which provides vehicular access to the North Rim, will be closed Dec. 3 or after the first major snow storm.

All visitors wishing to visit the North Rim after Oct. 15 should prepare for winter travel and for winter driving conditions on Highway 67 and throughout the park. Snow, ice or rain are common during this time of the year. The self-serve gas station, with diesel, will remain available but will only accept credit or debit cards as long as the road is open.

Nearby, year-round lodging, food services and fuel is located 45 miles north of the North Rim at Jacob Lake. Additional lodging and guest services are available in Fredonia, Arizona and Kanab, Utah. The North Rim Lodge Gift Shop will remain open through Nov. 30 offering limited snacks and souvenirs.

All visitor service operations on the North Rim will resume on May 15, 2019. The South Rim and Inner Canyon facilities remain open year-round. More information is available at (928) 638-7888 or www.nps.gov/grca.

