Name that truck: Tusayan Fire seeks name for new ladder truck

Tusayan Fire Department is having a naming contest for its new ladder truck. Winners receive bragging rights, a TFD supporter shirt and a ride in the fire truck. Names can be submitted to Chrystal Schoppmann, administrative assistant at TFD at chrystal.tfdgc@outlook.com. No obscene or vulgar names will be considered. The winner will be announced at the annual Trunk or Treat Oct. 31 in Tusayan.
