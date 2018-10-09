Name that truck: Tusayan Fire seeks name for new ladder truck

The Tusayan Fire Department is having a naming contest for its new ladder truck. The winner will be announced at Trunk or Treat Oct. 31. (Submitted photo)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: October 9, 2018 10:44 a.m.

    • Tusayan Fire Department is having a naming contest for its new ladder truck. Winners receive bragging rights, a TFD supporter shirt and a ride in the fire truck. Names can be submitted to Chrystal Schoppmann, administrative assistant at TFD at chrystal.tfdgc@outlook.com. No obscene or vulgar names will be considered. The winner will be announced at the annual Trunk or Treat Oct. 31 in Tusayan.

