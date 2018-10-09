Obituary: Christopher John Crossland

Christopher John Crossland, a longtime and beloved member of the Tusayan and Grand Canyon community, passed away in Tucson August 17, 2018.

In his more than 30-year involvement in Tusayan, Chris had a variety of careers which included mineral exploration (he was a geologist by training), trash and recycling for SuperTrash and Waste Management, general manager of the Grand Canyon Music Festival, and part-time librarian at the Community Library.

He will be missed for his kindness, intelligence and sense of humor. To honor Chris’s love of music, anyone interested may make a contribution in his name to the Grand Canyon School Band Program, Grand Canyon Unified School District, P.O. Box 519, Grand Canyon, AZ 86023. (The school can be reached at (928) 638-2461 for further information on how to do this.)