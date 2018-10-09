Photo highlights: Grand Canyon EMS conducts structural fire training

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: October 9, 2018 10:42 a.m.

    The Grand Canyon Emergency Services team conducted structural fire training, including buildings and vehicles fires, to make sure the team is prepared for any situation.

