Update: Grand Canyon's South Rim continues under Level 2 water restrictions

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Grand Canyon National Park implemented Level 2 water conservation measures Oct. 3 after a series of breaks in the Transcanyon Waterline.

On Oct. 5, water utility staff at the park responded to another pipeline break.

Additionally, attempts to pump water beyond Indian Garden Oct. 4 failed. Park staff said they are currently assessing the situation and attempting to resolve the problem. Until the breaks are repaired and water in storage tanks reach sustainable levels, the park will remain in conservation mode.

Under Level 2 water restrictions, the park and its partners have been able to conserve water by serving water by request only, adopting low water-use methods to clean hotel rooms, and practicing basic water conservation measures at home and work. Park businesses have also installed low-flow appliances, which assist with water conservation efforts year-round. Residents and visitors can continue to help conserve water by limiting showers to five minutes, turning the faucet off, selectively flushing the toilet, washing laundry with full loads and reporting leaks to appropriate offices. Residents are also reminded to use non-potable water for plants and lawns and to not fill large-capacity water tanks.

Drinking water is available at the following inner canyon locations: Phantom Ranch, Bright Angel Campground, Indian Garden, Mile and a Half, and Three Mile rest houses. The South Rim water bottle filling stations-including those at the South Kaibab and Bright Angel trailheads- are turned off. Hikers in the backcountry should plan to carry all their water or methods to treat water. More information is available at nps.gov/grca/planyourvisit/hike-tips.htm.

The public can call (928) 638-7688 to listen to a recorded message with updates and additional information about current water restrictions at Grand Canyon's South Rim.