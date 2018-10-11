Ranger-involved shooting under investigation at Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. - At about 1:00 a.m. Oct. 11, an officer involved shooting occurred on the South Rim of Grand Canyon National Park. The suspect is in custody at this time. The National Park Service (NPS) does not believe there to be any ongoing safety concerns for the public. The park remains open and all visitor services are available.

The involved ranger and the suspect sustained minor injuries due to the incident. The suspect was transported to a local hospital for assessment.

The NPS has national policy that governs response to an officer involved shooting within park boundaries to ensure investigations are conducted with thoroughness, professionalism and impartiality.

The NPS's Investigative Services Branch (ISB) is on scene at the Grand Canyon, and is leading the investigation. Notifications have been made to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Upon completion of the investigation, it will be submitted to the United States Attorney's Office District of Arizona. Additionally, the NPS Office of Professional Responsibility will provide an objective and thorough internal investigation into the officer's actions. Involved officers are placed on administrative leave while these investigations occur.

NPS Law Enforcement Officers are highly-trained federal officers who serve and protect park visitors and the natural and cultural resources within parks.

There are very few details at this time; park officials say a thorough review and investigation of the incident is currently being conducted.