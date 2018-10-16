Around the Canyon: Week of Oct. 17

Rec Center offering rides to Tusayan food bank

The Grand Canyon Rec Center is now providing two shuttle rides to pick up food boxes at the Tusayan Food Bank. Rides will be offered at noon and 2 p.m. every third Wednesday of the month. Food boxes are distributed October 17, November 21 and December 19. This institution is an equal opportunity provider. Volunteers are needed for the food bank. More information is available from Sandi at (928) 266-2604.

Friday Night Flix: “Skyscraper” Oct. 19

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Skyscraper” (Rated PG-13) starring Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell and Chin Han. A security expert must infiltrate a burning skyscraper, 225 stories above ground, when his family are trapped inside by criminals. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

5th annual Boy Scout yard sale Oct. 20

Boy Scout Troop 7230 will host a yard sale from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 20 behind the Xanterra Human REsources building. Items for sale incude camping equipment,tents, sleeping bags, folding chairs and more.

Williams and Bearizona trip Oct. 20

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Williams and Bearizona Oct. 20. Cost is $10 per person. Sign-up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least three days’ notice.

Cameron Trading Post dinner Oct. 22

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Cameron for dinner at the Trading Post. Cost is $10 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center — those interested should give at least two days’ notice.

Grand Canyon community choir open rehearsal Oct. 23

An open rehearsal for the new Grand Canyon community choir will begin at 6 p.m. Oct. 9 in the Rec Center MPR. Those interested are welcome to stop by and learn about what to expect, rehearsal schedules, music and concert dates. All skill levels are welcome to join!

Flagstaff shopping trip Oct. 25

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff 16 and 25. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center - those interested should give at least two days notice.

Trunk or Treat Oct. 31

The annual Trunk or Treat will take place Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 pm at Tusayan Fire Parking Lot. Group signups are available at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeI2DCS97ENxQopcJ9NTMqrTPkdryy7U-OPf7kzL1JlCffW0g/viewform.

Free Sandbag program

Plan ahead and be prepared for weather conditions. The Tusayan Fire Department still has some sandbags available for those interested.

Play group meets Mondays

A play group for children and parents meets Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Grand Canyon Rec Center. Everyone is welcome, no RSVP necessary.

BINGO offered on Mondays

The Rec center will host BINGO night every Monday at 7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room.

The Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. at the Thuderbird Logde. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Computer lab available to Grand Canyon students Fridays at Tusayan Town Hall

Tusayan Town Hall will host a computer lab for Grand Canyon students every Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Computer usage will be supervised by a Grand Canyon instructor. Those who want to use the computers for school-related business must sign-up in the school office no later than the Thursday prior.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.