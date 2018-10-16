General Election: What’s on the ballot?

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The 2018 general election will be held Nov. 6. The following statewide initiatives will be on the ballot:

Proposition 125 — Adjustments to Elected Officials’ and Corrections Officer’s Retirement Plans Amendment

Proposition 125 would allow the Arizona State Legislature to make adjustments to two state pension plans—the Corrections Officer Retirement Plan (CORP) and the Elected Officials’ Retirement Plan (EORP)—based on Senate Bill 1442 and House Bill 2545.

Senate Bill 1442 would make adjustments to CORP based cost-of-living adjustments capped at 2 percent, rather than permanent benefit increases. CORP is the public retirement plan for correctional officers, probation officers, and surveillance officers. SB 1442 would also require corrections officers hired on or after July 1, 2018, to enroll in a defined-contribution retirement plan, rather than the defined-benefit retirement plan. A DB retirement plan, which officers hired before July 1, 2018, would continue to have, is a retirement benefits plan that guarantees a monthly or annual payment to retired employees based on a certain formula using years of employment, employee age, and employee earnings. A DC retirement plan is a retirement benefits plan that serves as a deferred compensation retirement savings, such as a 401(k).

House Bill 2545 would make adjustments to EORP based cost-of-living adjustments capped at 2 percent, rather than permanent benefit increases.

Proposition 125 itself would not make changes to the two state pension plans, but would rather authorize the legislature to make changes.

A YES vote supports this amendment to make adjustments to retirement plans based on cost-of-living adjustments, rather than permanent benefit increases, for correctional officers, probation officers, and surveillance officers (Corrections Officer Retirement Plan) and elected officials (Elected Officials’ Retirement Plan).

A NO vote opposes this amendment to make adjustments to retirement plans based on cost-of-living adjustments, rather than permanent benefit increases, for correctional officers, probation officers, and surveillance officers (Corrections Officer Retirement Plan) and elected officials (Elected Officials’ Retirement Plan).

Proposition 126, Prohibit New or Increased Taxes on Services Initiative

Proposition 126 would prohibit the state and local governments from enacting new taxes or increasing tax rates in effect on December 31, 2018, on services performed in Arizona.[1] Services can include various types of economic activities that don’t involve tangible goods, from personal-oriented activities, including salon services, pet grooming, amusement, and fitness activities, to financial-oriented activities, including real estate transactions, banking, and investment management, to healthcare-oriented activities, such as doctor visits.

A YES vote supports this constitutional amendment to prohibit the state and local governments from enacting new taxes or increasing tax rates on services performed in the state.

A NO vote opposes this constitutional amendment, thus retaining the power of the state and local governments to enact taxes on services in the future.