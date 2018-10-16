NPS seeking public comment on transcanyon water pipeline assessment

Transcanyon Water Pipeline Open House Oct. 24 4:30 to 6 p.m. Shrine of the Ages Grand Canyon, AZ 86023 Oct. 25 5:30 to 7 p.m. DoubleTree by Hilton 1175 W. Route 66 Flagstaff, AZ 86001 Webinar Oct. 30 5 to 6 p.m. Registration information: https://parkplann...

GRAND CANYON, Ariz. — Public comments are being sought by the National Park Service (NPS) for an environmental assessment of the Transcanyon Water Distribution Pipeline.

Comments will be accepted for a 30-day period from Oct. 10 through Nov. 10.

The purpose of the pipeline project is to provide a reliable water delivery system to meet water supply needs at the South Rim and in the Cross Canyon Corridor in Grand Canyon National Park. The new pipeline project is intended to support the park for approximately 50 years. The current pipeline was constructed in the 1960s, is beyond its useful life, experiences frequent failures, and requires continual maintenance to repair frequent leaks.

The pipeline plays a critical role in supporting park operations and supplies all potable water to the park’s South Rim and Cross Canyon Corridor. Water transported by the pipeline supports more than 6 million annual visitors and approximately 2,500 year-round residents.

The EA evaluates a no action alternative and two action alternatives, which include options to relocate the water intake and replace the pipeline in the same location. The park’s preferred alternative proposes to relocate the water intake for the pipeline from Roaring Springs to an area near Bright Angel Creek at Phantom Ranch, replace approximately three miles of the pipeline between Phantom Ranch and Indian Garden, and construct water treatment facilities and tanks to support the water system. This would eliminate one of the pipeline sections through “the Box” where most of the breaks occur. The proposed replacement alternative would replace the entire 12.5-mile pipeline from Roaring Springs to Indian Garden with new pipe and no new facilities would be constructed to support the water system.

To assist the public in understanding the project and providing comments, Grand Canyon is hosting several meetings to present information on the plan.

The EA and instructions for how to comment online (preferred method) are available at https://parkplanning.nps.gov/grcatcwl.

Written comments may be submitted to Grand Canyon National Park, Attn: Transcanyon Pipeline EA, PO Box 129, Grand Canyon, Arizona 86023. Written comments will also be accepted at the public open houses (comment forms will be available). Comments will not be accepted verbally, via fax, email, or any format other than those specified above. Bulk comments in any format (hard copy or electronic) submitted on behalf of others will not be accepted. Public comments are due no later than Nov. 10.

Information provided by NPS.