Parks in Brief: Isle Royale National Park, Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

Fall implementation of wolf translocation project ends because of weather

HOUGHTON, Mich. — The National Park Service announced the fall phase of the first year of its Isle Royale wolf translocation project has been brought to a successful close with four wolves translocated to the island from Minnesota. Though the original goal called for two additional wolves from Michigan to be relocated this year, cold weather, extensive rain, and snow showers made it necessary to end trapping efforts.

“Animal welfare is the primary concern,” said Isle Royale National Park Superintendent Phyllis Green. “The park and its partners in this project are already looking at the next phases of the translocation process, which may include relocating wolves from Canada this winter.”

This three- to five- year effort will relocate up to 30 wolves of a certain age range evenly split between males and females to the isolated island park.

Glen Canyon 46th birthday during Love Your Lake event Oct. 27

PAGE, Ariz. — The National Park Service will host a Halloween-themed Third annual Love Your Lake Beach Cleanup Oct. 27, 2018.

Volunteers will spend the morning from 8 a.m. to noon picking up litter along Lake Powell’s southern shores or at areas near Page. Trash bags and equipment will be provided.

Participants should sign in at one of these locations for equipment and instructions: Park Headquarters (691 Scenic View Drive in Page, AZ), Wahweap Picnic Area, Antelope Point Launch Ramp, Beehives Camping Area, The Chains, or Horseshoe Bend. Youths under the age of 18 must have parental consent and supervision.

Every bag of trash turned in earns a chance for prizes, compliments of Glen Canyon Conservancy.

Festivities continue at 1 p.m. at Wahweap Picnic Area with a community cookout and park birthday party. Wear a costume made from scrap materials, and show your creativity in the upcycled costume contest. There will be door prizes and birthday cake.

