Phantoms Volleyball scores win over Shonto Prep Oct. 10

Photo Gallery
Grand Canyon Phantoms Volleyball V. Shonto
The Grand Canyon Phantoms volleyball team hosted Shonto Prep Oct. 10. The phantoms split a double header, losing the first game 2-1 but winning the second game 3-0. The Phantoms are 6-9 overall and will travel to Williams Oct. 18 in regional play.
Comments
Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.
Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.