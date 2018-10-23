A guide to Halloween haunts for all ages in northern Arizona

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Whether you're looking for family fun, an all-night fright fest or something different for date night, Grand Canyon, Tusayan, Williams and Flagstaff have a variety of events for everyone.

Spooky fun for the whole family — great for small children and Halloween lovers of all ages

Grand Canyon School Carnival and Book Fair: Grand Canyon School will host its annual Halloween Carnival from 5:30 to 8 p.m. There will be games, food and costume parade. The carnival is free and open to the community.

Tusayan Trunk or Treat: Tusayan will host its annual Trunk or Treat from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Oct. 31 in front of Tusayan Fire Department. The annual costume contest will begin at 6:30 p.m. with prizes for different age groups and categories. The Tusayan Fire Department will announce the winner of its Name the Truck contest. Cost is free but guests are encouraged to bring a canned food item for the local food pantry.

Grand Canyon Rec Center Halloween Fest: The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host its annual Halloween Fest beginning at 7 p.m. Oct. 31. Activities include a pie potluck, costume contest, activities, games, food and more. There will be a trick or treat trail and a haunted house running from 8 to 10 p.m. This event is free and open to the community.

Pumpkin Walk & Fall Fest at the Arboretum: Flagstaff Arboretum will host its annual Halloween event from noon to 6 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults and $6 for children 3 and up. Activities include a trail walk lit by glowing jack-o-lanterns, a straw maze, spooky story time, food and drinks, a haunted hike and hayrides ($5 charge).

Hallo-Tween tours at Riordan Mansion State Park: Riordan Mansion will offer a more low-key version of its Halloween tours for children ages 8 and up at 4 p.m. Oct. 26 and 27. Cost is $15 for ages 12 and up and $10 for children aged 8-11. Advanced ticket purchase is required. Learn about the history of Halloween and hear some local tales.

Adult only — put the party in costume party for those 18 and up

Halloween Lituation, part 2: The official NAU Homecoming after-party starts at 11 p.m. Oct. 27at the Aspen Room. Cost is $7 with a costume, $10 without. Guests must be 18 to enter and 21 to purchase alcoholic beverages. Security will be strictly enforced.

The Great Guess Masquerade Ball: The Southside Community Association will host the Great Guess Masquerade Ball from 7 to 11 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Murdoch Community Center in Flagstaff. Cost is $15 per person in advance or $20 at the door. Guests are invited to attend dressed as their favorite book or movie title. Music and refreshments will be provided.

The Rocky Horror Picture Show: The Orpheum Theatre in Flagstaff will screen the cult-classic “Rocky Horror Picture Show at 8 and 11 p.m. Oct. 26. Tickets are $10 per person. The film is a parody of B-movie, science fiction and horror films of the late 1940s through early 1970s and is rated R.

Twin Arrows Halloween Costume Bash: Twin Arrows Navajo Casino will host a costume bash beginning at 7 p.m. Oct. 27. Costume Contest participants can win a share of more than $5,000 in prize money. DJ Sixkiller and the Boss Ent Dancers will keep the party going inside Club 4E. Please note masks are not allowed in the casino. Ages 18+.

Date-night outings get the Halloween treatment — appropriate for all ages

Batrina’s Ghost and Beggars Ball — A Murder Mystery Dinner: Sound Bites Grill in Sedona will host Batrina’s Ghosts and Beggars Ball from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 28. Enjoy a four-course meal, a murder mystery performance and the “Thriller Dancers.” Guess who done it and win the grand prize.

Scarizona and Howly Growly Owly at Bearizona: Williams’ Bearizona Wildlife park is celebrating Halloween with its Howly Growly Owly and Scarizona events throughout October. Howly Growly Owly takes place every day from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Scarizona is only available on weekends and includes a haunted house, raptor show and pumpkin maze. Regular entry fees apply.