Injured hiker rescued from Mount Elden Trail in Flagstaff

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. – On Oct. 21 at 2:53 p.m. the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), responded to Mount Elden Trail and Sunset Trail for the report of an injured adult female hiker incapable of extricating herself.
Ten Essentials
Extra water
Extra food
Extra warm clothing
Navigation equipment
Headlamp or flashlight
First aid kit
Shelter material (large leaf bag or emergency blanket)
Fire starting kit
Pocket knife
Signaling equipment (whistle/signal mirror)
CCSO, Coconino County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue Unit, Summit Fire District, Guardian Medical Transport and the Arizona Department of Public Safety Northern Air Rescue Unit responded to the injured hiker on the Mount Elden Lookout Trail near the intersection with the Sunset Trail.
The adult female hiker, from Kayenta, was reported to have a lower leg injury that made her unable to continue her hike. Bystanders provided aid until emergency responders arrived at the scene. Emergency responders from Guardian Medical Transport, Summit Fire District, and Coconino County Sheriff’s Office hiked to the patient’s location and initiated care while search and rescue hiked in with a litter, litter wheel and warming blankets to assist with carrying her out. A DPS Air Rescue Helicopter was staged at the top of Mount Elden. The patient arrived at the top of Mount Elden and was transferred to the helicopter at approximately 6 p.m. and was flown to Flagstaff Medical Center for additional treatment.
Coconino County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the hikers who rendered aid prior to their arrival and reminds hikers to be prepared for the unexpected emergency on the trail by carrying at least the ten essentials in addition to a charged cell phone.
