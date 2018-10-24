Oct. 26 last day to request early ballot by mail for Nov. 6 general election

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Coconino County Elections Office reminds registered voters that the last day to request an early ballot to be mailed to you for the Nov. 6 General Election is Oct. 26.



Voters on the Permanent Early Voting List (PEVL) should have already received their early ballot by mail. If not, you should call the Elections Office.

If you are not on the PEVL but would like to get the General Election early ballot by mail, you have until Oct. 26 at 5 p.m. to make that request.

To request a ballot be mailed to you, voters may call the Elections Office at (928) 679-7860 or toll-free 800-793-6181. Voters may also submit a written request to Coconino County Elections, 110 E. Cherry, Flagstaff, AZ 86001 or request an early ballot online at www.coconino.az.gov/elections and by clicking on “Early Ballot Request.”



Voted early ballots should be mailed no later than Oct. 31 to make sure they arrive by Election Day. The Elections Office must receive your voted early ballot by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 6. Voted early ballots may also be dropped off at one of the County Election Offices; in one of the white ballot drop boxes located in the parking lot of the Downtown Election Office or in front of the County Health and Human Services Building, 2625 N King St, Flagstaff; or any polling place or vote center in the county on Election Day.

During the week of Oct. 29 through Nov. 2, voters will be able to cast an early ballot in person at one of the early voting locations listed below.

Early voting is available Monday through Friday (unless otherwise noted) at the following locations:

•Williams City Hall, 113 S. First Street (Monday-Thursday)

•Coconino County Downtown Elections Office, 110 E. Cherry Ave, Flagstaff

•Coconino County Eastside Elections Office, Flagstaff Mall (next to JCPenney), 4650 N US Highway 89, Flagstaff

•Grand Canyon School District Office, 1 Boulder Street (Monday- Thursday)

•Page City Hall, 697 Vista Avenue (Monday-Thursday)

•Fredonia Town Hall, 25 N. Main (Monday-Thursday)

•Coconino County Elections Office, Tuba City/Basement of Tuba City Library



•Sedona City Clerk, 102 Roadrunner Drive (Monday-Thursday, Coconino County voters only)

The two Flagstaff Election Offices and the Tuba City Election Office will be open Oct. 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. (local time) for in person early voting.

More information is available from the Elections Office at (928) 679-7860 or toll-free at 800-793-6181.

Information provided by Coconino County Election Office