Around the Canyon: Week of Oct. 31

Tusayan Trunk or Treat Oct. 31

The annual Trunk or Treat will take place Oct. 31 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Tusayan Fire Parking Lot. Costume contest begins at 6:30 p.m. with prizes for different categories and age groups.

Rec Center Halloween Fest Oct. 31

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host its annual Halloween Fest beginning at 7 p.m. Oct. 31. Activities include a pie potluck, costume contest, activities, games, food and more. There will be a trick or treat trail and a haunted house running from 8 to 10 p.m. This event is free and open to the community.

Halloween Spooktacular Festival Oct. 31

Best Western Squire Inn will host its annual Halloween fest and haunted house. Boo Fest for younger children will be open from 4 to 8 p.m. The Hotel Halloween Manor haunted house will open from 6 to 10 p.m. This event is free and open to the community.

Veterans Services rep available Nov. 1

Veterans Administration representative Joshua Wear will be at the Rec Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Nov. 1. Wear can assist with benefit counseling, employment services, VA health services counseling, Veteran Service Connection advisement, assistance with mental health access and VA health care enrollment services. No appointment necessary. More information is available from Wear at (800) 949-1005 ext 5653.

Kaibab Learning Center Western Night fundraiser Nov. 2

Big E’s Steakhouse and Saloon will host the annual Western Night fundraiser for Kiabab Learning Center from 5 to 9 p.m. Nov. 2. The event will feature dinner, a silent auction and raffle as well as games and face painting for the kids. Cost is $25 for adults and $10 for children.

Friday Night Flix: “Darkest Minds” Nov. 2

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will show a free movie in the Multi-Purpose Room at 7 p.m. This week’s feature is “Darkest Minds” (Rated PG-13) starring Amandla Stenberg, Mandy Moore and Bradley Whitford. Imprisoned by an adult world that now fears everyone under 18, a group of teens form a resistance group to fight back and reclaim control of their future. Enjoy this recently released DVD movie on the Rec Center’s 14’ wide screen. Free lemonade and popcorn will be served to the audience.

Flagstaff shopping trip Nov. 6, 15 & 19

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a shopping trip to Flagstaff Nov. 6, 15 and 19. Cost is $18 per person. Sign up is available in the Rec Center —those interested should give at least two days notice.

Two-night Lake Havasu trip Nov. 9-11

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will sponsor a trip to Lake Havasu Nov. 9-11. Cost is $150 per person and includes lodging and transportation. Sign up is available in the Rec Center —those interested should give at a week’s notice.

Vendors sought for 54th annual Christmas Bazaar

The Grand Canyon Community Church is now accepting vedor applications for its annual Christmas Bazaar Dec. 1. Anyone interested can contact Mike Scott at gccommunitychurch@gmail.com.

Free Sandbag program

Plan ahead and be prepared for weather conditions. The Tusayan Fire Department still has some sandbags available for those interested.

Old cars needed for fire training

Need to get rid of a useless car? You can donate them to the Tusayan Fire Department for training. More information is available from Ray or Greg at (928) 648-3473.

Play group meets Mondays

A play group for children and parents meets Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon at the Grand Canyon Rec Center. Everyone is welcome, no RSVP necessary.

BINGO offered on Mondays

The Rec center will host BINGO night every Monday at 7 p.m. in the multi-purpose room.

Grand Canyon community choir meets Tuesdays

Weekly rehearsal for the Grand Canyon community choir will begin at 7 p.m. Rec Center iano room. All skill levels are welcome to join.

The Grand Canyon Rotary meets Wednesdays

The Grand Canyon Rotary Club meets Wednesdays at from 12:10 to 1:10 p.m. at the Thuderbird Logde. Anyone interested in joining can join the group or contact Laura Chastain at (928) 638-2901.

Computer lab available to Grand Canyon students Fridays at Tusayan Town Hall

Tusayan Town Hall will host a computer lab for Grand Canyon students every Friday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Computer usage will be supervised by a Grand Canyon instructor. Those who want to use the computers for school-related business must sign-up in the school office no later than the Thursday prior.

Grand Canyon AA

Grand Canyon chapter of Alcoholics Anonymous meet three times weekly at the South Rim on Mondays,Wednesdays and Fridays in the Kachina Room of Kachina Lodge. Meetings for the group begin at 7 p.m.

Tusayan Fire seeking volunteers

Tusayan Fire Department is looking for volunteers to join its department. More information is available from Tusayan Fire Department at (928) 638-3473 or by stopping by the department Tuesday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.