On the ballot in Coconino County

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The 2018 general election will be held Nov. 6. The following statewide initiatives will be on the ballot:

Proposition 416 — Superior Court judicial elections and appointments

Voters will determine whether to change from a partisan election of superior court judges to a merit-based selection and judicial retention election of superior court judges. Superior Court judges are currently seated in partisan elections until such time that the population reaches 250,000, at which time a switch to merit selections is mandatory under the Arizona constitution.Citizens will then vote whether or not to retain the judge.

A YES will change the seating of Superior Court judges from a partisan election of superior court judges to a merit selection and judicial retention election of superior court judges.

A NO will continue the partisan election of superior court judges in Coconino County until such time as the population of the county reaches 250,000.

Proposition 417 — Tax Levy Override for Coconino Community College

Voters will determine approval for the continuation of a property tax levy to support programs and continuing education at Coconino Community College. The initiative allows CCC to exceed the primary property tax levy limit prescribed by law by levying a secondary property tax rate with no expected increase over the currently levied secondary tax. The secondary tax levy would produce no more than $2,226,000 annually for seven years to fund career/technical programs and continuing education as requested by residents of Coconino County. There are no new or increased taxes proposed in this initiative.

A YES vote will allow a primary property tax levy limit override by authorizing a secondary property tax rate for a period of seven years with no expected increase over the currently levied secondary tax.

A NO vote will not allow a primary property tax levy override.

Proposition 425 — Tax Levy Override for Grand Canyon Unified School District

Voters may authorize Grand Canyon Unified School District to exceed the Maintenance and Operation Budget Limit by 9.3 percent of the revenue control limit to fund existing programs for a period of seven years. The proposed override is a continuation of the existing 9.3 percent override approved by voters in 2013.

With voter approval to continue the override, it is estimated that the total amount of the override for fiscal year 2019/2020 will be $197,228. If the override is not approved, the existing 9.3 percent override will phase out by reducing by one-third ($65,743) in 2019/2020 and another one-third in fiscal year 2020/2021. Each one-third reduction would lower the secondary tax rate by approximately $0.41.

A YES vote will authorize the Grand Canyon Unified School District Governing Board to continue the existing maintenance and operation budget override authority and resulting tax, which includes an amount that exceeds the District’s revenue control limit by up to 9.3 percent per year for seven years.

A NO vote will not authorize the Grand Canyon Unified School District Governing Board to extend the existing maintenance and operation budget override authority and resulting tax.