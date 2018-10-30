Out of the geyser: Yellowstone’s Ear Spring Geyser ejects decades of trash

Yellowstone curators will inventory the items and some may be added to the park's historic archives. (Photo/NPS)

Yellowstone curators will inventory the items and some may be added to the park's historic archives. (Photo/NPS)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News

  • Originally Published: October 30, 2018 10:19 a.m.

    • Yellowstone National Park’s Ear Spring geyser erupted Sept. 15, spewing hot water, rocks and an assortment of historic and modern garbage passersby either deliberately tossed in or accidentally dropped. Some items found after the eruption included coins, a piece of concrete cinderblock, a plastic spoon and straw, decades-old beverage cans, a 1930s-era baby pacifier, and a crumpled metal sign park officials said appears to be a bear management area marker. Yellowstone park officials said all of the items will be inventoried by curators and some may end up in the park’s historic archives. (Photo/NPS)

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.