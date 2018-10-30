Out of the geyser: Yellowstone’s Ear Spring Geyser ejects decades of trash

Yellowstone National Park’s Ear Spring geyser erupted Sept. 15, spewing hot water, rocks and an assortment of historic and modern garbage passersby either deliberately tossed in or accidentally dropped. Some items found after the eruption included coins, a piece of concrete cinderblock, a plastic spoon and straw, decades-old beverage cans, a 1930s-era baby pacifier, and a crumpled metal sign park officials said appears to be a bear management area marker. Yellowstone park officials said all of the items will be inventoried by curators and some may end up in the park’s historic archives. (Photo/NPS)
